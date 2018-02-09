Break out of your shell at this downtown eatery

SAN ANTONIO - After two years of being a pop-up restaurant around town, Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar now has a permanent location at 124 N. Main Street.

"It's been an unbelievable, humbling experience to see how we changed from a small, little, humble pop-up to physical brick and mortar," owner Sean Wen said.

Known primarily for its seafood boils, the menu does contain other delicious items, like a bahn mi sandwich, Thai-style wings and a variety of bowl options.

Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Erica's Take: There is no shortage of flavor at Pinch Boil, the seafood boil given to us was full of it. The restaurant is a great little place to enjoy a casual dining experience downtown. While there is construction right in front of the location don't let it steer you away, because it is worth it. Plus, don't worry about parking the garage above the restaurant gives you two hours free. If you are ever in the area of this new spot, stop in and try it.

RATING: 5 out of 5 stars

