Brisket, chicken and cream elote are must tries at new South Side barbecue joint

SAN ANTONIO - South BBQ & Kitchen has only been open for a few months and already has great reviews.

The menu consists of all the favorites: brisket, chicken, sausage, ribs and pulled pork shoulder.

What makes this place stand out is that not only are the meats delicious, but just as much attention is put on the sides.

"It seems a lot of time barbecue places focus a lot on the meat and then the sides and everything else becomes an afterthought," pit master Andrew Samia said. "We want to really have a focused menu."

The side menu consists of rice, borracho beans, tator-tot casserole, green bean and tomato salad and cream elote.

The South BBQ & Kitchen is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RATED 4.5 out of 5

