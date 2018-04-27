Cook your own dinner at new SA restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Most people go out to eat so they don't have to cook, but Hon Machi Japanese and Korean BBQ is changing how things are done.

The fairly new restaurant is a concept that is popular in other cities, but hasn't been done before in San Antonio.

When you first walk into the restaurant, you will notice all the tables have a grill attached to them.

There are also several different cuts of meat, pork, chicken and seafood available that you can choose from.

The server turns the grill on, and then you cook your food.

The experience is very enjoyable, and kids will love getting to participate in the cooking with adult supervision.

Hon Machi is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

ERICA'S TAKE

What a unique place to bring to San Antonio. The experience is so much fun and the entire family will enjoy. There are so many different kinds of meats to choose from. I suggest getting the belogi meat, spicy pork belly and shrimp. The cost to dine here is also pretty reasonable."

Rated 4.5 out of 5

