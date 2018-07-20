'Flaming Hot' and 'Horchata' are some of the 200+ flavors at this SA popcorn shop

SAN ANTONIO - Popcorn is a favorite snack for many and one San Antonio family is putting their spin on the sweet or salty treat.

Pink's Popcorn has two locations, 10501 Huebner Rd., and 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., and at each location you can try over 200 different flavors.

Those flavors are either sweet or savory, and there is no limit to what sisters Megan and Marina Morales make.

Some of the creations they've created include flavors like pickle, horchata, flaming hot, watermelon, pizza and chili lime.

There are even specialty flavors - for instance for "Shark Week" a "Shark Bait" flavor will be made.

"It's blue vanilla that we are going to drizzle white chocolate on, and we are going to add red sprinkles and Swedish fish," Megan Morales said.

We have popcorn for days A post shared by Pinks Popcorn (@pinkspopcorn) on May 29, 2018 at 11:29am PDT

This popular shop is open Monday through Saturday at the Stone Oak location, and Tuesday through Saturday at the Huebner location.

Erica's Take:

Popcorn is one of my favorite snacks, and Pink's Popcorn may be my new favorite place. As soon as you walk in you are hit with the wonderful aroma of fresh popcorn. Along the wall are buckets of different flavors and I wanted to dive right in immediately. Both the sweet flavors and the more savory flavors were amazing. My top favorites were the pickle, kettle, and white cheddar. It's worth popping in to this place for a great treat."

Rated 5 out of 5

Have a suggestion for Erica, email her at ehernandez@ksat.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.