Get a Texas-size burger at downtown restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - For the past 15 years, Armadillo's Texas Style Burgers located at 1423 McCullough Ave.

They are known for a menu of a variety of different type of burgers, including the Fiesta Burger which is topped with pork rinds.

If you are overly hungry you may want to check out the "Giant Burgers."

These are one pound and three pound burgers that could probably feed a whole family.

The "Giant Burger" is topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatos and onions.

If you aren't in the mood for a burger, no worries you could get other Texas classics like chicken fried steak and fried catfish.

Armadillo's is open Monday through Saturday and this year is particapting in San Antonio Burger Week.

From Feb. 22 to March 3, the Fiesta Burger will be $5. San Antonio Burger Week benefits the San Antonio Food Bank.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.