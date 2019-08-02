Get your barbecue fix at Leon Valley restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - If you grew up in South Texas, some of what's on the menu at El Monte BBQ will sound familiar.

Owner and pitmaster Jaime Avila Jr. adds a Tex-Mex twist to his food.

"Most of our ingredients have chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, a little bit of cayenne pepper, you know stuff that we know as a family grew up with," Avila said.

You can get those flavors in the rub on the brisket, turkey and ribs.

As far as side, you get the option of potato salad, rice, beans or rice and beans mixed together (which is what you end up doing anyway).

"It's stuff you would find like at your uncle's backyard barbecue," Avila said.

Another great addition to the menu is pan de campo. El Monte BBQ is the only place in town that sells it.

"It's very similar to a flat-bread style, more similar to a tortilla, but it's just a little bit more fluffy and a lot of butter," Avila said.

You can't go wrong with anything you get on this menu, and make sure you go early because they usually sell out.

El Monte BBQ is open Tuesday through Friday.

