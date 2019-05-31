Get your Tex-Mex food fix at new North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - There are Tex-Mex restaurants all over the city and usually what makes them so good are homemade tortillas.

That is what you can find at El Taco Riendo on the corner of Oblate Dr. and McCollough Ave.

The restaurant opened just about four months ago and already has loyal customers.

While you can find your average size tacos, the menu also features large specialty tacos.

One in particular includes a whole pork chop.

The kitchen is only manned by a couple of people and one of them is making tortilla after tortilla.

"Everything is fresh and made here," owner Jonathan Lumbreras said.

Besides tacos, you can find a lot of Tex-Mex classics on the menu, as well as a giant Mexican burger.

"It has everything from avocado, ham, bacon, cheese and so much more," Lumbreras said.

El Taco Riendo is open every day of the week until 3 p.m., and is worth stopping by to grab a taco or two.

