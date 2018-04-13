Local burger joint features burger with five different meats

SAN ANTONIO - The sign in the front window says it all, "This place is a bad place for a diet."

So is the burger joint Dos worth a cheat day?

Brothers Raul and Israel Cepeda opened Dos, located on Ingram Road back in November, and since then they have developed a great following for their burgers.

The five-meat burger called the "Discada Burger" includes bacon, chorizo, beef, pork and sausage all diced up and put on top of the patty.

It's not your typical burger flavor-wise, but it is by far the favorite for many customers.

Dos is opened Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays.

Erica's Take:

The phrase big things come in small packages is so true about Dos. Yet small with only a few tables inside it is well worth visiting. The burgers are packed with so much flavor and everyone must try the Descada Burger. Not only are burger delicious but as an added bonus there are authentic beef and chicken empanadas on menu. All the food is made with so much passion and from bun to the patty it really is an excellent burger. "

Rated 5 out of 5

