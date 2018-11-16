More than 50 types of tamales made at South Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - 'Tis the season for some tamales.

Tamale Boy at 5300 S. Flores St. is one place in town getting ready for the holiday rush.

Juan Rodriguez, aka Tamale Boy, has been making and selling tamales since he was a child.

Using the recipes his mom taught him, Rodriguez opened his business in January and has quickly become a favorite.

Rodriguez is doing something a little different as well, by making whatever kind of tamale you can think.

"There's maybe about 50 different kinds that I have already made," Rodriguez said. "I don't make them all and have them in stock unless you special order them."

Those he does have on the menu every day, include pork, chicken, beef, bean and cheese, and the number one selling tamale called the "Kadillak."

"It's cream cheese, jalapeno, spinach and chicken," Rodriguez said.

There are other San Antonio favorites on the menu as well like menudo, barbacoa, tacos and brisket.

"All I want to do is provide the finest level of quality we can and have people enjoy it," Rodriguez said.

If you want to make an order for the holidays you only have a little over a week left. The last day to pre-order is Dec. 1.

For more information on how to order and when Tamale Boy is open, click here.



