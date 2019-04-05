New barbecue spot worth waiting in line for

SAN ANTONIO - A new barbecue spot has opened just north of downtown at 1012 North Flores St., and it's creating a lot of buzz.

Pit Master Lupe Limon comes from a family that has a long barbecue history that started in 1968.

His great grandfather won a unique pit in auction at the World Fair in San Antonio that year.

That pit lived in Victoria, Texas, for years but now is making its return back to the Alamo City.

Limon is serving up some great smoked meat options and more than you can ever expect.

"We kind of went a little bit different and started off with little items that people who may not want the full heavy barbecue plate, where they can come in and get sliders, mini tacos, and the brisket grilled cheese is our number one seller," Limon said.

On the weekends you can see some other great options like steaks and smoked oysters.

"I know you can get it at Oyster Bake, but nobody around here really does it," Limon said.

Burnwood '68 is open Wednesday through Saturday and expect them to sell out early.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.