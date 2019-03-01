New East Side restaurant serving up some delicious Southern comfort food

SAN ANTONIO - Southern comfort at its finest is how to best describe chef Jeff White's new restaurant Eastside Kitchenette.

Located at 2119 N. Interstate 35, the restaurant is bringing new life to the neighborhood.

"This is a neighborhood restaurant and we're here for the longevity," White said.

This new restaurant has been a dream come true for White, who has been in the business for 32 years.

"This has always been a dream of mine and my wife's to build our own style from the ground up," White said.

Inside, the restaurant has a very homey-feeling to it and there are even throw blankets out in the patio in case it gets too cold.

"We are not fine dining," White said. "We are very casual, approachable and not expensive at all."

The menu consists of items like chicken-fried steak, meatloaf and fried chicken.

"What we are doing here is Southern comfort and it's a small spin on some old classics," White said.

Since opening less than a month ago, the restaurant has gotten rave reviews and is constantly busy.

It seems it will be the new fixture and go-to spot in this east side neighborhood.

