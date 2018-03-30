New food truck serving homemade classics with a twist

SAN ANTONIO - An idea that began a couple of weeks ago is now reality.

A collaboration between bar owner Jaret Peña and Jessica Vargas is getting a lot of hype.

Chiflada is the name of the food truck and it is parked right next to Peña's new bar, Stay Golden, on Broadway.

For more food options visit our Flavor Favs page.

The menu right now only features about five or six options but they are the perfect bar foods for during or after a night out.

"We are doing the carne guisada fries, a chorizo burger, tacos. We wanted to do those favorites that you find in San Antonio," Vargas said.

The days of operation are not set quite yet as Vargas makes minor adjustments and do more hiring, but but Chiflada we definitely be open on the weekends.

Erica's Take:

This is the perfect collaboration. Who doesn't like some good food while having a couple drinks at a bar. Jessica's enthusiasm and passion really shows in her food. Her cooking style and menu will make you feel as if your mom or grandma was cooking for you. The tacos are legit including the vegetarian tacos made with sweet potatoes (so much flavor). If you are near Broadway it is worth a stop.

RATED 4 out 5

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.