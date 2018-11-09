New restaurant serving something for the entire family

SAN ANTONIO - As soon as you walk into Oky Doky Restaurant and Bar you will notice every room has a different theme.

It's to represent every type of food made inside.

Mexican, American and Ukrainian menu options are made by Inna and Salvador Ramos.

They opened the restaurant in September in hopes of giving families a great place to dine.

The idea for the business came from their own family.

"Everyone also wanted something different to eat for dinner," Inna Ramos said.

From Ukraine, she knew it was necessary to bring the dishes she was accustomed to to San Antonio.

Most plates take hours to make but are real good comfort foods.

"It's not much about spices and sauces, it's about the food itself," Ramos said.

Oky Doky Restaurant and Bar is open seven days a week and it really is a place the entire family can enjoy.

