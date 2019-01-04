New year, new menu at local restaurant features San Antonio hot chicken

SAN ANTONIO - Shuck Shack on East Grayson Street has been around for several years now and recently it changed things up a bit.

About 40% of the menu was revamped and it now features more than seafood.

"We implemented what I'm considering San Antonio hot chicken," chef Jason Dady said. "So we are taking inspiration from Nashville hot chicken."

This chicken features San Antonio flavors and comes in three levels of spiciness.

Along with the hot chicken, there is also the appetizer chicken nuggets that comes with enchilada sauce for dipping.

While it may seem unusual it is mind blowing how great these two pair up.

"I wanted to do something that kind of tied in the flavors of San Antonio, so it's been a big hit," Dady said.

While the menu features those new chicken options, the restaurant's seafood favorites like oysters, lobster rolls and fried catfish remain.

Shuck Shack is open Tuesday through Sunday.

