Northwest Side restaurant is true hidden gem foodies will love

SAN ANTONIO - If you are a foodie and love trying great food, then you need to visit Hop & Vine.

Located at 5619 W. Loop 1604 N., this restaurant was created by a local teacher, Kelly Cavazos.

She had a dream of owning a restaurant that served beer and wine, and she was able to make her dream come true two years ago.

"I wanted to bring something great to our neighborhood," Cavazos said.

Inside, the restaurant has a modern feel to it and is very charming.

The menu is put together by chef Hazel Moss, who prepares a great variety of fresh plates that are packed with flavor.

The fish and chips are a must try.

The craft beer and wine list pairs well with the food served on the menu.

"With the wines, we try to use the food as our influence for that and really look for those wines that will enhance the meal," Cavazos said.

Another great perk is that Hop & Vine serves brunch not only on the weekends but also during the week, which could be hard to find.

Hop & Vine is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Here's a look at the menu:

