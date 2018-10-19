notflautas: SA food truck becoming popular for selling tapatios

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is home to many different food trucks, and one in particular is making something you can't get anywhere else in town.

The truck is called La Maceta, and it offers something you can find the valley or Mexico: tapatios.

It may look like a flauta, but it's not. Tapatios are smaller and are filled with beef not chicken. They are then topped with tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema, shredded cabbage, sliced tomato and a jalapeno.

They may be tiny, but they are packed in flavor.

Besides the tapatios, La Maceta also makes mini street tacos, a Mexican hot dog and even vegetarian and paleo options.

If you want to visit, make sure you look up the food truck's social media pages to find where it will be parked next.

It's worth the visit.

