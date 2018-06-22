Popular San Antonio pizzeria opens new location

SAN ANTONIO - A popular pizza joint in town is keeping its pizza-loving fans happy as it opens a new location. We are talking about Dough Pizzeria Napoletana.

With one location on Blanco Road, the new one will be at Hemisfair Plaza right next to Yanaguana Gardens.

The new location has both indoor and outdoor seating and all the same great food.

The Neapolitan-style pizza is made with fresh ingredients and homemade mozzarella.

"Every day the mozzarella is made fresh in house, and we source much of our products from Italy and also from local farmers," co-owner Lori Horn said.

Those who can't eat gluten don't worry, there are gluten-free options.

A heads up before visiting: Hours are not quite set yet, currently Dough at Hemisfair Plaza is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until the mozzarella runs out and Friday through Sunday from noon until the mozzarella runs out.

Erica's Take:

If you haven't had this pizza you are missing out. So much delicious flavor is served at Dough and you truly get the best when it comes to ingredients being used. Taking a bite into the Margherita pizza can only be described as incredible. The new location not only has a happy hour but also Italian coffee. The ambiance is beautiful and being so close to Yanaguana Gardens makes it family friendly."

Rated 5 out of 5

