Review: Many reasons why you need to try Tucker's Kozy Korner

SAN ANTONIO - Known as a staple on the East Side, Tucker's Kozy Korner is becoming a favorite destination for many foodies around town.

The restaurant-bar has been around since 1948, yet continues to transform itself to stay relevant.

"We try to make it very approachable with food that people know and trust," executive chef Jeff White said.

The former executive chef at the Boiler House, White is now in charge of the kitchen at Tucker's and is having fun creating new dishes for his menu.

"I don't have restraints, and can do whatever I want," White said.

About three weeks ago, White added a lunch menu, and you can now expect nothing but delicious Southern-style comfort food.

Tucker's Kozy Korner is open every day of the week.

Erica's Take:

"The food Chef Jeff White is creating at Tucker's Kozy Korner is amazing and delicious. Simple dishes with so much flavor. I left in a food coma and will be going back to visit again. Thc chicken fried steak is exactly what it should be and was even elevated to another level. Every foodie around town should visit."

Rated 5 out of 5

