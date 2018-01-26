Review: Why you should take a stroll through classic SA Italian restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Who doesn't enjoy a nice bowl of pasta or some pizza. The classic Italian foods are a staple at Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria, located at 824 Afterglow St.

The Visocaro family has been cooking Italian food for years, and opened Little Italy in 1983.

Most of the menu items are family recipes that date back to when they used to live on the Italian island of Sicily.

Little Italy Restaurant & Pizzaria is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner

Erica's take:

The ambiance inside is beautiful and almost has a homey touch to it. By far my favorite was the pizza. The entire pie was flavorful and you could tell that the best ingredients were used. The chicken cacciatore was also delicious and don't forget to get a slice of the tiramisu cake. While the prices are on the higher end, it is worth it for the food you are getting.

Rating - 4 out of 5 stars

Follow Erica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.