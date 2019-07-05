Seafood restaurant continues to expand across SA

SAN ANTONIO - Bayseas Catfish House has been serving up seafood in San Antonio for more than 40 years.

With five locations now, the restaurant continues to serve some of the best fried catfish that can be found in the city.

The newest location is at 12151 Jones Maltsberger Road and is run by the original owner's daughter, Ann Hill Marsh.

"At every location we have friendly service, delicious food and you get more for your buck," Marsh said.

While the restaurant is known for its fried catfish, it does serve other types of fish, shrimp, gumbo and nonseafood items.

If you are looking for a great home cooked seafood dinner, Bayseas is the place to go.

Bayseas Catfish House is open Monday through Saturday.

