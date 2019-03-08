Southeast side restaurant serving up some 'big' steak options

SAN ANTONIO - Jose Hoffman is trying to keep his father's legacy alive by continuing a tradition in owning a steakhouse on the southeast side.

What was once called Beef and Bourbon is now rebranded into Hoffman's Steakhouse.

"We wanted to serve a better quality of meat and better quality service," Hoffman said.

The dining area is all newly remodeled and features an exquisite bar area.

As for the menu, you have a wide array of hand-cut steak options like the porterhouse, rib-eye, sirloin or the house special, which has been around since 1977.

"It's a sirloin cut of meat, has grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers and melted cheese on top," Hoffman said.

Every bite is packed with flavor.

If you are not in the mood for a steak, no worries, there are other options on the menu like seafood, chicken and burgers.

"I want people to come out, enjoy and experience a cozy environment and good meats," Hoffman said.

Hoffman's Steakhouse is located at 4946 Rigsby Ave. and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.