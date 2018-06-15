Spaghetti gelato, wine-based sorbetto some of sweet treats made at Helotes gelato shop

HELOTES, Texas - Congelato in Italian means "frozen," and in Spanish it means "with gelato," and that is the name of a fairly new gelato shop in Helotes.

Gelato is a sweet treat that resembles ice cream, but is milk-based, churned slower than ice cream and usually made with natural ingredients.

At Congelato you wilt not only have the option of trying one of 10 flavors on display, but the flavors are always rotating out with up to 54 other options.

Not only is gelato sold but the shop also offers sorbetto, which is a dairy-free option. One sorbetto flavor that has been a big hit is wine-based, blackberry cabernet sauvignon.

Owners Isaac Butler and Ivette Snell have put together a welcoming little shop in Old Town Helotes that is always striving to give their customers the best.

This summer you can look forward to taco Wednesdays, waffle cones in the shape of taco shells, and spaghetti gelato that will be sold only on Sundays.

"It will be gelato that is processed, and it will look like a plate of spaghetti," Butler said. "You can get different topping -- that's your spaghetti sauce -- and then grated white chocolate for your Parmesan."

Congelato is open every day except Tuesdays.

Erica's Take:

What an awesome little shop that is all about putting out the best product and flavors. The variety of options will make it difficult to choose just one but luckily a flight is sold to try three different flavors at once. The owners are so welcoming and knowledgeable about gelato and they make sure everyone knows what they are getting when they order. This is a great summer spot to take the kids to this summer."

Rated 5 out of 5

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.