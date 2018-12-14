Stretchy pants a must when eating at new southern restaurant on far Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Since opening in October, Mr. C's Fried Chicken & Waffles has been overwhelmed with customers, and it's all for good reason.

The southern style restaurant is serving comfort food that will have you coming back for more.

The menu consists of the popular choice chicken and waffles, but also includes; shrimp and grits, chicken-fried steak (best gravy ever!), pork chops, cornbread, fried green tomatoes and even Kool-Aid.

"We came up with a good menu," general manager Andre Trabue said.

The atmosphere is family friendly, and on the weekends a breakfast menu is also served.

You may have to wait for a table, but we promise it's worth it.

And don't be afraid to try the chicken skins.

"At first everybody was a little squeamish, just the thought of them," Trabue said. "It's a big portion so now we see people sharing them from table to table."

Mr. C's Chicken & Waffles is open every day of the week, and make sure you take your appetite.

