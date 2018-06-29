Take a lunch break at this Stone Oak restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Globally inspired food with a farm-to-table concept is how to best describe Thyme for Lunch.

The small restaurant is located at 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., and has been around for two years.

The menu consists of soups, salads and wraps that are all made from scratch. The items you will find will include flavors from all over the world. Some of those options are: the Asian Persuasion Sandwich, the Bollywood Wrap, the Mojo Pork Sandwich and the Mediterranean tuna salad.

The options are also healthy, and in the Thyme for Lunch kitchen you won't find a microwave or fryer.

"I think people are more concerned about what's going in their bodies," owner Morgan Mehta said.

Breakfast, vegetarian and gluten options are also available on the menu.

Thyme for Lunch is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erica's Take

"The only word I can say after tasting the food was "wow!" So much flavor was packed in these menu items, and to know they are also healthy for you made it so much better. The Vietnamese salad was great on its own, but the two different dressings that came with took it to a whole other level. The other menu items I suggest trying the Tequila Mockingbird sandwich and the Bollywood wrap."

Rated 5 out of 5.

