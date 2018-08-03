Third generation pit master putting South Texas-style barbecue on the map

Seguin, Texas - Everyone has their own way of doing barbecue, and at Davila's BBQ in Seguin, a South Texas-style of cooking is the way.

So what is South Texas-style barbecue? It is barbecue with a Tex-Mex twist to it.

Andrew Davila is a third generation pit master, and hones the recipes and skills taught to him by his grandfather and father.

His grandfather started Davila's BBQ in 1959, which has become a go-to spot for barbecue enthusiasts.

"We are nothing without our customers," Davila said.

Earlier this year, Davila released a cookbook titled "Cowboy Barbecue: Fire and Smoke From Original Texas Vaqueros."

The book is true to the style of cooking that was done generations before us and stays true to South Texas roots.

If you are looking for some great barbecue and want to make the drive, going to Davila's BBQ is worth it. Some items popular items you should try include the brisket taco (homemade tortillas!!!), brisket and sausage frito pie and the homemade sausage.

Davila's Tripas De Res Tacos (Beef Tripe)

Ingredients:

8 to 10 pounds tripas de res

2 tablespoons of salt

4 lemons

20 mini corn tortillas

Sliced avocado, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion for serving

How to cook:

1. Bring a large stockpot of water to a boil and add the tripas and a tablespoon of salt and boil until fully pliable (about 45 minutes). Remove the meat from the water and set aside.

2. Build a direct, asado-style fire for your grill.

3. Put the meat on the grill over medium-high heat, squeeze the lemon juice over the tripas, and season with remaining salt. For a soft texture, grill until gray to golden, turning the meat two or three times every 2 to 3 minutes, for a total of 5 to 7 minutes. For a crisper, crunchier texture, grill until you see charring, turning every 2 to 3 minutes, for a total of 12 to 15 minutes.

4. Remove from the grill and slice the tripas into 2-inch pieces.

5. Serve the tripas on doubled-up mini tortillas garnished with avocado, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, and onion.

