Top 5 Flavor Favs of 2018

SAN ANTONIO - This year was a big one for food in San Antonio with more new places opening and familiar places thriving.

How did we pick this year's top five? You, our viewers did by clicking on our website and reading about the places.

The top five were decided by whoever had the most views.

Here are the most viewed of 2018:

1. The Point Panaderia & Cafe: This spot serves up some great sandwiches and authentic Puerto Rican sweet breads, like pan sobao. The Point is now at a new, bigger location at 9735 North I-35.

2. Fatt Boys Burgers & Dogs: How can anyone forget about this place? Great homestyle burgers are their specialty, but the new menu item, the fried fat chick sandwich, left us all amazed at its size. It was a flavor-packed sandwich that could possibly feed a whole family.

3. Dee Willie's Barbecue: We visited this place back in May and it was a great spot to enjoy some brisket and ribs. They were also known for their sides, like sweet potato casserole and loaded potato salad.

4. Al Carbon: This place is popular for its delicious grilled chicken and parrilladas. Every bite was packed with flavor. You may have to wait for a table when you arrive, but we promise it's worth it.

5. Ceviche, Ceviche: This new concept opened a couple of months ago and is already becoming a hot spot. The 'make your own bowl of ceviche' is the idea of Chef Cesar Zepeda who owns Sangria on the Burg. Fresh seafood options and a wide variety of toppings and sauces makes the possibilities endless on what you can create.

Erica's Top 3 of 2018:

Every place I've visited this year has left me amazed at just how many different and great food options are available in San Antonio. This was hard to narrow down but here are my Top 3.

1. Al Carbon - 547 Culebra Rd.

2. Mesquite Shack BBQ - Food truck parks in several different locations

3. Smashin' Crab - 700 E Sonterra Blvd.

