Try a pambazo at authentic Mexican restaurant on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - The menu at Amiga Cafe lists some items many in San Antonio may not be to familiar with, but they are common in central Mexico.

Amiga Cafe, located at 5309 Wurzbach Road, is bringing cafe de olla, huaraches con carne and a pambazo to its customers.

The pambazo is one of the most popular items on the menu. It looks like a torta but it is a wet sandwich that includes potatoes, chorizo and queso fresco and is topped with a red guajillo pepper sauce.

"You might get another pambazo somewhere else, but the way that it tastes here is different and original," Amiga Cafe spokeswoman Mariana Rodriguez said.

Besides the authentic food items, there are some classics like enchiladas, fajitas, chile relleno and of course homemade flour and corn tortillas.

Another perk, Amiga Cafe serves breakfast all day long.

"We would just like to give everybody that breakfast feeling, doesn't matter what time," Rodriguez said.

Amiga Cafe is open seven days a week.

