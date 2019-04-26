Try some Lebanese food at new North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - If you have never tried Lebanese food, you should soon change that.

One place offering some delicious Lebanese food options is Mr. Chickpea.

The place was created by George Nader and his son Charbel.

The authentic food is prepared fresh daily and includes options such as like tabouli, chicken shawarma and falafel.

"Typical Lebanese cuisine, if you aren't familiar with it is it's going to be a lot of veggies and a lot of meat," Charbel Nader said.

One thing the place is really known for is its hummus.

They restaurant features several different flavors daily.

"Our hummus is five ingredients," Nader said. "It's very simple and clean recipe."

The Naders ar trying to get it sold in H-E-B stores.

Mr. Chickpea is the perfect place for a truly authentic experience and great flavorful food.

Mr. Chickpea is open every day of the week.

