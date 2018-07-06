Try the original buffalo wing at this far North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Did you know the buffalo wing was created in 1964 in an Italian restaurant in Buffalo, New York?

Anchor Bar is the name of the place and now there is a location in San Antonio.

Located at 4553 N. Loop 1604 W, Anchor Bar touts a menu of many different items, but the wings are the main attraction.

With 21 flavors to choose from, owner Joe Synder said you will always get a perfectly cooked wing.

"When you get it, it's nice and crispy and then really hot and juicy on the inside," Synder said.

The popularity of the place is growing as Synder is set to open a second location in September.

The hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Erica's Take:

What a great place to watch a game and eat some good food. The wings aren't the only thing worth trying. The green chili mac and cheese is amazing, and was just added on the menu. Another great item are the pizza logs. Mozzarella and pepperoni stuffed inside an egg roll wrapper with a side of marinara.. yum! This is also a great place for the whole family, and on Tuesday's kids eat free."

Rated 4.5 out 5.

