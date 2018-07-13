Why these fruit kolaches are worth the drive to Floresville

Floresville, Texas - A true hidden gem can be found off Highway 181 in Floresville, and one may not even know that some of the best kolaches in the state are made inside Shalom Natural Market.

The small restaurant is owned by Megan Rotter, and it has been around for about four years.

It started as a supplement store but has evolved to a lunch spot for sandwiches, soups and desserts.

One dessert that is a huge hit are Rotter's homemade fruit kolaches.

"These are traditional Czech kolaches, made from scratch," Rotter said.

There are different options available, and you may want to call ahead before visiting because they sell out pretty quickly.

Shalom Natural Market is open Wednesday through Saturday.

Erica's Take:

I visited Shalom Natural Market after many people telling me to try these kolaches, and I can honestly say they are the best I've ever had. They are so soft, buttery and just delicious. You are in for a real treat when visiting, and you really get a true cozy, home feeling. One more thing I would like to mention is plan on visiting on a Friday or Saturday because the gumbo is great and goes well with a side of homemade cornbread."

