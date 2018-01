SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio candy shop will start selling picositas belts and cherry bombs in heart-shaped boxes, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Alamo Candy Company announced it would be stocking shelves with the treat, popular in South Texas, later this week.

There will be a limited supply of the Valentine's themed candies. They said they will also be selling the treats online through Valentine's Day.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.