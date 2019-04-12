Free tea at Bill Miller BBQ Friday!

SAN ANTONIO - Love Bill Miller tea?
Love free?
Then Friday is your lucky day.
According to Bill Miller BBQ's Twitter account, the restaurant is offering customers free tea on Friday only.
The freebie is good for containers up to 32 ounces.
Enjoy!
FREE tea quart refills! Thank you for being our customer. #CustomerAppreciation #Tea #BillMiller #ThankYou
Valid only 4-12-19https://t.co/JFbJlPDrMn — BillMillerBBQ (@BillMillerBarBQ) April 12, 2019
