Food

Free tea at Bill Miller BBQ Friday!

Freebie good for containers up to 32 ounces

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO - Love Bill Miller tea? 

Love free?

More News Headlines

Then Friday is your lucky day.

According to Bill Miller BBQ's Twitter account, the restaurant is offering customers free tea on Friday only.

The freebie is good for containers up to 32 ounces.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.