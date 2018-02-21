Get a glass or a pitcher and celebrate National Margarita Day

SAN ANTONIO - National Margarita Day is a big day in San Antonio, and it's celebrated every year on February 22.

According to the National Margarita Day website, the classic margarita was created somewhere between the 1930s or 1940s.

Frozen margaritas were later invented in the 1970s.

Margarita deals in SA on Thursday

Groove House - $3 margaritas on the rocks

Michin Grill Kitchen & Tequila Bar - $3 off margaritas all day

Rosella at the Rand - $9 house margarita

La Gloria Dominion - $4 Casa Noble Margaritas & $5 Dos-A-Rita

La Gloria Pearl - $5 house margarita on the rocks

The Fruteria: $5 house margarita and $6 Infusion margarita

Burgerteca - $5 house margarita

Taco Cabana - All day happy hour

Margarita Madness at Market Square - $25 will get your four mini-margaritas, a Corona Rita, the chance to vote for your favorite drink and access into after party; the event is from 6 - 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Finally, Omni La Mansion Del Rio Hotel San Antonio will celebrate National Margarita Day by hosting a mini-tasting featuring Volcan Blanco Tequila paired with Twang-A-Rita cocktail rimmers. The event will run from 4 to 5 p.m.

Margarita Recipes

Viva Villa Clasica by Chef Cariño Cortez

2 oz. Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Cointreau

.5 oz. lime juice

Mix and garnish with lime

Zapatista Infusion Margarita by Chef Johnny Hernandez

Infusion:

Amount: Ingredients:

2 ea Ancho Chiles, dry

2 ea Pasilla Chiles, dry

2 ea Guajillo Chiles, dry

2 ea Arbol Chiles, dry

2 ea Chipotle Chiles, dry

2 sticks Cinnamon

2 ea Oranges, peel only

4 bottles El Jimador Tequila Añejo, 750 ml



Method:

Wash all chiles thoroughly and dry with paper towels. On a hot plancha, lightly toast your chiles and cinnamon. Chiles are left intact and not de-seeded. With a channel knife, cut two long orange twists and spiral them around cinnamon sticks. Add all your chiles, cinnamon sticks and orange twists into a clean, sanitized glass jar and add tequila at the end.

Seal your jar airtight and be sure to check this infusion daily due to varying intensity in the chiles. You may have to remove chipotle chiles after one or two days. Allow infusion to steep for 4 days. On the 5th day, strain infusion through a cone-shaped metal strainer with a coffee filter inside to remove all impurities from the fruit and chiles. Bottle and refrigerate.

Margarita:

Amount: Ingredients:

1.5 oz Zapatista Infusion

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Sweet & Sour



Method:

Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake well. Pour over ice. Enjoy!

