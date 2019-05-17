Get these trending San Antonio restaurants on your radar now

Unsure where San Antonio's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which eateries have been getting extra notice this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at San Antonio businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak this spring.

Torchy's Taco

Open since October, 2018, this breakfast and brunch spot, which offers tacos and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw a median 2.6 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Torchy's Taco saw a 13.9 percent increase, maintaining a healthy four-star rating throughout.

Located at 17627 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 105, in Forest Crest, Torchy's Taco offers breakfast tacos, "Damn Good Tacos," as well as salad and the Grande Burrito (beef, chicken, pork or veggies with refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese). As far as tacos go, look for options such as the Trailer Park (fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese) and the Green Chile Pork (pork, green chiles, cotija cheese, cilantro, onions and a lime wedge with tomatillo sauce). Click here to view the menu.

Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse

Photo: galpao gaucho brazilian steakhouse]/Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "Steakhouses" on Yelp saw a median 2.3 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse bagged a 4.8 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating.

Open at 2318 N. Loop 1604 West since May of 2015, Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse serves all-you-can-eat selections of meats and has a salad bar. The 17 meat choices range from beef (picanha prime cut), pork (ribs), chicken (chicken legs cooked with cognac and beer), lamb (chops) and fish (salmon). To view the menu, click here.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Photo: pappadeaux seafood kitchen/Yelp

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is also making waves. Open since September 2014 at 15715 I-10 West, the popular seafood spot has seen a 7.2 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.1 percent for all businesses tagged "Seafood" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen's review count increased by more than 200 percent.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has a menu that includes fried seafood, seafood and fish entrees and steak. Diners can try fried shrimp and Cajun chicken tenderloins, served with fries, the crispy Atlantic salmon and scallops (spicy ginger-glazed salmon with shrimp, scallops and jumbo lump crab over sauteed spinach) and the grilled Caribbean lobster tail. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.