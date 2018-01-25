Get your stretchy pants ready: check out upcoming foodie events

SAN ANTONIO - As January comes to an end, the next several months are full of food events to keep your belly full and satisfied. Get your stretchy pants ready.

Feb. 3 - Titans of Tailgate

Culinary and food fans will unite for this big event taking place at Sunken Garden. This is the first year for this event, hosted by popular San Antonio Chef Jason Dady and the nonprofit organization Culinaria. Dady is bringing big-named chefs from across the country to compete in this event. It is $75 to attend and try samples from all 30 chefs.

March 4 - Wild Game Sausage Showdown

Another first in SA, this event will take place at Beethoven Maennerchor. The public can sample all kinds of sausage recipes, and also enjoy cold beer on tap and live music. This event is for the whole family. General admission tickets are $25 and kids under 13 get in free.

March 24 - Wings & Beer Festival

This is also a first time event for San Antonio. Attendees can try wings from over a dozen local chefs and restaurants. Alamo Beer will play host to this event and also serve up cold beer. General admission is $25 online or $30 at the door. It is $50 for VIP admission.

March 25 - Paella Challenge

In its ninth year, Chef Johnny Hernandez again brings the Paella Challenge to SA. This will again be at Mission County Park and host dozens of teams. There are plenty of kinds of paella to try, from traditional to nontraditional versions. Tickets are not on sale yet, but you are guaranteed to leave with a full stomach.

May 17-20 - Culinaria Food Festival

Four days of food events is a foodie's dream come true. Every event has a different theme and usually ends with BBQ, Burgers & Beer. Tickets and the full schedule have not been released, but plan ahead and make sure to skip lunch the days you attend.

May 20 - Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Everyone in South Texas should attend this festival at least once. This event started back in 2012 and has grown in popularity. There is plenty of music, barbacoa and Big Red to enjoy during this festival. The festival will take place at R&J Pavilion. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.