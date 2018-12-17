Here's where San Antonians buy their holiday tamales

SAN ANTONIO - On Monday, KSAT 12 asked where people buy their holiday tamales. While many San Antonians said they make their tamales at home, others shared their favorite tamale vendors.

Whether it's in town or shipped from the Rio Grande Valley, we've listed where many San Antonians said they buy their tamales.

The following are tamale vendors repeatedly mentioned in our Facebook post:

Delicious Tamales

1330 Culebra Rd. San Antonio, TX 78201

Phone: 210-735-0275

Prices start at $8.50 a dozen

Delia's

Multiple locations in the valley

Phone: 956-627-2532

Prices start at $9.99 a dozen for delivery

La Grande Tortilleria

Several San Antonio locations

Pricing could not be found online

B & B Tamales

866 W Mayfield Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78211

Phone: 210-921-0847

They have stopped taking pre-orders through Dec. 24 and will only take walk-in orders until Dec. 8

Ruben's Homemade Tamales

1807 Rigsby Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210

Phone: 210-337-0025

Prices start at $9.50 a dozen, however, it is first come first served

Victoria Tortilla & Tamales Factory

737 Division Ave, San Antonio, TX 78225

Phone: 210-922-5274

Price information not available online

Mi Casa Tamales

25930 Frontage Rd, Boerne, TX 78006

Phone: 210-698-6672

Prices start at $12.00 a dozen and shipping is available

Tamale Boy

Phone: 210-663-2033

Prices start at $10 a dozen

People can order by calling 210-663-2033 or messaging the business' Facebook page

Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa

1737 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio, TX 78237

Phone: 210-433-1367

Price information not available online

Don's Molino

4102 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78223

Phone: 210-532-1671

Prices start at $8.85 a dozen

Granny's Tamales

8116 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Phone: 361-903-2823

Prices start at $10.17 a dozen

Del Rio Tortilla Factory

1402 Gillette, San Antonio, TX 78224

Phone: 210-922-4810

Prices start at $7.65 a dozen if purchased raw

