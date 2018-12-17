Here's where San Antonians buy their holiday tamales

SAN ANTONIO - On Monday, KSAT 12 asked where people buy their holiday tamales. While many San Antonians said they make their tamales at home, others shared their favorite tamale vendors.
Whether it's in town or shipped from the Rio Grande Valley, we've listed where many San Antonians said they buy their tamales.
RELATED: Christmas classic: Tamale season kicks into high gear
The following are tamale vendors repeatedly mentioned in our Facebook post:
Delicious Tamales
1330 Culebra Rd. San Antonio, TX 78201
Phone: 210-735-0275
Prices start at $8.50 a dozen
Delia's
Multiple locations in the valley
Phone: 956-627-2532
Prices start at $9.99 a dozen for delivery
La Grande Tortilleria
Several San Antonio locations
Pricing could not be found online
B & B Tamales
866 W Mayfield Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78211
Phone: 210-921-0847
They have stopped taking pre-orders through Dec. 24 and will only take walk-in orders until Dec. 8
Ruben's Homemade Tamales
1807 Rigsby Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210
Phone: 210-337-0025
Prices start at $9.50 a dozen, however, it is first come first served
Victoria Tortilla & Tamales Factory
737 Division Ave, San Antonio, TX 78225
Phone: 210-922-5274
Price information not available online
Mi Casa Tamales
25930 Frontage Rd, Boerne, TX 78006
Phone: 210-698-6672
Prices start at $12.00 a dozen and shipping is available
Tamale Boy
Phone: 210-663-2033
Prices start at $10 a dozen
People can order by calling 210-663-2033 or messaging the business' Facebook page
Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa
1737 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio, TX 78237
Phone: 210-433-1367
Price information not available online
Don's Molino
4102 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78223
Phone: 210-532-1671
Prices start at $8.85 a dozen
Granny's Tamales
8116 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229
Phone: 361-903-2823
Prices start at $10.17 a dozen
Del Rio Tortilla Factory
1402 Gillette, San Antonio, TX 78224
Phone: 210-922-4810
Prices start at $7.65 a dozen if purchased raw
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.