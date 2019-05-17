Longhorn Cafe brings burgers and more to San Antonio

A new cafe, offering burgers, sandwiches and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Longhorn Cafe , is located at 5602 W. Hausman Road, Suite 102.

With a history that dates back to 1980, Longhorn Cafe has nine locations in Texas. Choose from a menu of burgers, sandwiches, fries, tater tots, onion rings, chili and more. Indulge in a burger like the bacon cheeseburger and sweet potato fries. Also, try the hickory chicken sandwich and add a side of fried dill pickles. There are lighter options too, such as salads.

With a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is getting mixed feedback.

Brent L., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 1, wrote, "Longhorn Cafe is one of my top three burger joints in town. ... In addition to their delicious burgers, they have chicken fried steak, a huge fish sandwich, triple decker club sandwich, chicken options and even a couple of salads to choose from."

Melinda H. wrote, "I always go for the "Big Juicy" basket with their fabulous onion rings! It's my once-a-week splurge at lunch."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Longhorn Cafe is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.