National Doughnut Day 2018: Where to snag free treats around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Are you ready for National Doughnut Day?



The “holiday” is set for Friday, and we bet you’re wondering where you can snag a free or discounted doughnut. (Right?)

Here is what the nation's doughnut giants have to offer San Antonio...

Duck Donuts

Receive a free classic donut and a buy-one, get-one donut coupon for your next visit.

Do I have one near me? Let's check.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Receive a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase.

Do I have one near me? Let's check.

Krispy Kreme

Snag one free doughnut of your choice; no purchase necessary.

Do I have one near me? Let's check.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Get a free glazed doughnut with any purchase.

Do I have one near me? Lets check.

The deal gets even sweeter... a portion of National Doughnut Day proceeds from participating Dunkin' Donuts, Krispy Kreme and Shipley Do-Nuts locations will go to the San Antonio Salvation Army.

National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I, USA Today said. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.



Also, please note: All of the deals mentioned are at participating locations only and while supplies last. So that means hint, hint: Go early!

Those participating in this sweet, sweet "holiday" can share photos with the doughnut-loving community by using the hashtag #NationalDoughnutDay.

Here's what the hashtag has generated so far...

#nationaldoughnutday Tweets

Graham Media Group 2017