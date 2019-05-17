New arts and entertainment spot Wonder Chamber now open

Looking for a new spot to get arts and entertainment and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 8800 Broadway, the newcomer is called Wonder Chamber.

Wonder Chamber offers creative spaces to take photos with friends and family. Take a tour through twelve different rooms that "combine art, technology, and design to provide a unique interactive experience worthy of an Instagram post," according to the website.

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Mariah M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 21, wrote, "Had the pleasure of checking out the Wonder Chamber ahead of its grand opening and I was extremely impressed by how elaborate the rooms are. The rooms have everything you could need to make a nice photo."

And Anita Y. wrote, "This pop up is amazing! They have 12 interactive rooms, all very well decorated for its purpose. The owners really put a lot of thought into each room."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Wonder Chamber is open from noon–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)

