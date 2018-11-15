New SA chili parlor continues classic 'Chili Queens' tradition

SAN ANTONIO - An old tradition is back in San Antonio.

It's been more than 90 years since the Chili Queens of San Antonio served the community, but now a new chili stand is back.

Diana and John Anderson opened JD's Chili Parlor at 503 Chestnut St.

"One of the reasons why we opened the stand was to honor the queens alfresco," Diana Anderson said. "They were serving chili outside to folks and we wanted to do that."

The Andersons are getting creative with their chili and making different kinds, like chocolate champagne chili, pecan-smoked whiskey chili and apple cider turkey chili.

With the hopes of keeping the tradition around for years to come, the Andersons invite everyone to try their food.

"We're here to meet people, be part of the community," Diana Anderson said.

On Nov. 16, JD's Chili Parlor will have a grand opening celebration.

For $25 you can enjoy a five-course chili tour and other tastings.

For more information click here.



