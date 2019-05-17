New Shady Oaks Thai spot Tasty Thai opens its doors

A new Thai and Asian fusion spot, offering seafood and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Tasty Thai, the new addition is located at 14516 Brook Hollow Blvd. in Shady Oaks.

On the menu, look for Thai soup, salad, curry, noodles and fried rice, as well as sushi and sashimi. For entree options, there is the Special Seafood with salmon or tuna, shrimp and vegetables in a Thai special sauce, Bangkok Chicken (fried chicken breast sauteed with mixed vegetables and topped with cashews) and the Larb Kai (minced grilled chicken seasoned with squeezed limes lemon grass, red onions, cilantro and scallions). Click here to view the menu.

Tasty Thai has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Maitina M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 7, wrote, "Their menu is expansive, so there's quite a bit to choose from. Service was prompt on our end — we got our dishes within 15 minutes of placing our order. The staff is very friendly."

And Ricci D. wrote, "Tried their Pad Thai and vegetable spring roll and it was really good. The restaurant opened five days ago, but it did not disappoint. They also serve green, red and yellow curry with your choice of meat (chicken, beef, duck vegetables and tofu). They have sushi available as well."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tasty Thai is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

