Disney fans can celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with a sweet, limited-edition Oreo treat this year.

According to Yahoo!, the cookies will be filled with birthday cake flavored cream and the wafers will have Mickey Mouse designs on them.

The packaging will feature the iconic Disney mouse and birthday confetti.

A release date has yet to be announced, but Mickey Mouse's birthday is on Nov. 23 according to Yahoo!.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.