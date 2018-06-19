Papa's Burgers apologizes for not being prepared after being ranked fourth in the nation

SAN ANTONIO - The hole-in-the-wall restaurant Papa's Burgers got a big surprise last week, being named one of the top burgers in the nation by Yelp and Money Magazine.

After the announcement, the small eatery was slammed.

The staff of three was overwhelmed, and owner Robert Walker felt he needed to apologize to his customers so he posted on social media.

"Papa's Burgers has always.. ALWAYS been known for it's standard of both service and product, and this week we fell short," Walker posted.

In an interview with KSAT.com, Walker said that while the food didn't suffer they weren't true to themselves and didn't get a chance to get to know their customers.

"The wheels all came off the wagon," Walker said. "We ran out of product and we never got to talk to them."

RELATED: SA burger join lands on Yelp Top 10 Best Burger Joints in America list

Last week, Walker said he saw about a 250% increase in business, which is a lot to handle for the 40-seat eatery.

"It was unbelievable, we were expecting to be busy but nothing like that," Walker said.

This week, Walker has added more staff and is hoping to get back on track.

There are plans for a second location for Papa's Burgers to open later this year.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.