Pluckers announces grand opening of first SA location

SAN ANTONIO - The time has finally come and Pluckers Wing Bar has announced its grand opening date.

On July 9 the first San Antonio location will open its doors at 14991 IH-35 North.

“No city has been more vocal about its desire for a Pluckers than San Antonio, and we are so excited to finally be able to serve our loyal customers who are based here,” Pluckers co-founder Dave Paul said.

This is the first of two locations opening in SA; the other will be at the southeast corner of 1604 and I-10.

