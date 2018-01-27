Popular East Coast donut chain to open San Antonio location Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Duck Donuts, a specialty donut joint new to the Alamo City, will open up shop on Saturday, serving up gourmet donuts that are made-to-order.

The popular East Coast donut chain is nestled in the Huebner Commons shopping center at 11703 Huebner Road.

The shop will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and will stay open until 5 p.m.. The first customer will get a rubber duck, a mug, a shirt and a free dozen donuts and the 100th customer will get a free dozen of the delectable donuts.

Patrons' donuts are made-to-order -- all starting with a vanilla cake donut base. From there, customers can add a coating, a topping and a drizzle.

The coatings range from powdered sugar to blueberry; toppings include chopped peanuts and pieces of bacon -- then the donut is topped off with a "drizzle."

The Duck Donuts name originated in Duck, North Carolina. From there, the chain has grown to more than 50 locations in 22 states.

