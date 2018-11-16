Pre-K 4 SA students get nutritious bags of food ahead of Thanksgiving break

SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving Day is less than a week away, and some students are officially on holiday break.

It can be challenging for some students to get healthy food while away from school, so children at Pre-K 4 SA got to take home a bag of fruits and vegetables.

H-E-B donated 2,000 bags of fresh produce, and the San Antonio Food Bank helped pass them out to the children as they left for break.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables — nothing better we can use to nourish ourselves. Food is medicine. Kids need the right access to healthy food, and that's what today's distribution is all about,” said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

Children at Pre-K 4 SA also got to take pictures with the H-E-B and San Antonio Food Bank mascots.

