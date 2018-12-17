SAN ANTONIO - From the holidays, to birthdays, Martinelli's is the celebration cider and it's the perfect nonalcoholic addition to any special occasion.

Check out this delicious Apple Cinnamon Fizzy drink recipe and an Apple Pie Caramel Sauce featuring Martinelli's.

Martinelli's is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year as a family-owned and operated company.

Did you know that Martinelli's nonalcoholic sparkling cider is made from 100% U.S. grown, fresh apples?

You can find Martinelli's in the juice aisle of your local grocery store.

Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Fizzy

1/4 cup apple cinnamon simple syrup

1 lemon, juiced with slice for garnish

1 1/2 ounce whiskey

6 ounce Martinelli's sparkling cider

1 cinnamon stick

Recipe: Apple Pie Caramel Sauce

2 cinnamon sticks

1 cup sugar

3 cups Martinelli's Gold Medal Apple Juice

2 whole cloves

1 whole vanilla bean, split, seeds scrapped out

Information courtesy of Martinelli's.

