Restaurant Week kicks off in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Boerne

SAN ANTONIO - Monday kicks off Restaurant Week in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Boerne. Despite being called Restaurant Week, the event lasts for 14 days until Jan. 27.

Restaurant Week is hosted by Culinaria twice a year. Culinaria is a local nonprofit organization focused on promoting San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination.

Over 100 different restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week this year, and it is the first time that New Braunfels and Boerne restaurants are taking part.

Restaurants will be presenting special three-course prix-fix menus for lunch and dinner.

The restaurants are organized in two groups, tier 1 and tier 2.

Tier 1 restaurants provide lunch at $15 and dinner at $35. Tier 2 restaurants provide lunch at $10 and dinner at $25.

Reservations are not required but are encouraged, especially during dinner time.

The full list of restaurants can be found on culinariasa.org.

