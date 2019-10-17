Restaurants announce freebies, deals for National Pasta Day

SAN ANTONIO - Thursday is a day to celebrate the holy grail of carbs.

National Pasta Day lands on Oct. 17, and it will be celebrated around the United States with deals and freebies at several restaurant chains.

The following promotions are among the ways you can fulfill your civic duty on National Pasta Day:

Maggiano’s Little Italy: The Today & Tomorrow Pastas deal allows dine-in guests to take home a classic pasta for free with the purchase of a specialty pasta, chef-featured pasta or classic pasta.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: From Thursday through Sunday, diners can try the restaurant’s spaghetti pomodoro and linguine positano with soup or salad for $10.

Macaroni Grill: The Feast for Five deal — offered Sundays through Thursdays for a limited time — includes the choice of spaghetti bolognese, sausage rigatoni, chicken fettuccine alfredo or chicken scalloping, plus salad and bread for $25. The meal feeds up to five people.

The chain is also offering 20% off of e-gift cards during Pasta Month with the promo code “PASTA.”

RELATED: KSAT12's SA Picks 2019 Winner List

Applebee’s: Pasta and grill combos start at $9.99 for a limited time.

MAAR's Pizza & More: Medium spaghetti and alfredo pastas will be 50% off Thursday for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Little Italy Restaurant and Pizzeria: The restaurant is offering a variety of pasta specials each week during National Pasta Month. This week, the eatery is offering pasta primavera for $9.99 during lunch hours of 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Olive Garden: The Never Ending Pasta Bowl is back for a limited time. Diners can pick a pasta, a sauce and a topping (for an additional price) in this all-you-can-eat special that starts at $10.99. Unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks are included.

Related stories:

Torchy's Tacos to open third restaurant in San Antonio

NW Side Mexican restaurant cited for storing ice sticks on dirty floor

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.