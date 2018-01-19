SA chef putting together tailgate throw down Super Bowl weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Super Bowl weekend for some people means football, commercials and a huge half-time show, but for others it is all about the food.

Chef Jason Dady is hosting a big tailgating party at Sunken Garden Theatre on Feb. 3, the day before the Super Bowl.

"Titans of Tailgate" will feature 30 renowned chefs from around the country to compete for who has the best tailgating food.

Attendees will get to try samples from every chef, wines and craft beer.

The event will also feature chef demos and tailgating games.

Some of the chefs participating include Shota Nakajima from Seattle, RJ Cooper from Nashville, Tennessee, Tim Hollinsworth from Los Angeles, and local chefs Johnny Hernandez and Steve McHugh.

Tickets are already on sale and going fast. It is $75 for general admission and $125 for VIP passes that include a swag bag, private area at the event and invitation to an exclusive after-party.

The Jason Dady Restaurant Group is partnering with Culinaria to host this event, and the San Antonio location of the Culinary Institute of America will be the beneficiary of this year's event, with the creation of the Chef Jason Dady Scholarship Fund.

